5-year-old shot in leg at birthday party in southwest Fresno

The shooting happened at Hawes and Delno Avenues just after 6 pm.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 5-year-old child was injured during a shooting at a birthday party in southwest Fresno.

Fresno Police say the child was shot in the leg but is expected to survive.

Investigators have not released details on a possible suspect.

