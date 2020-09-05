5-year-old shot in leg at birthday party in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 5-year-old child was injured during a shooting at a birthday party in southwest Fresno.
Fresno Police say the child was shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
The shooting happened at Hawes and Delno Avenues just after 6 pm.
Investigators have not released details on a possible suspect.
