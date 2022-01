FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two crooks who attacked Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane have been arrested.61-year-old Jeffry Haugh and 45-year-old Mary Brindle were booked into the Fresno County jail.A deputy spotted the couple near Van Ness and Gettysburg on Thursday.They were on a motorcycle, pulling a cart filled with extension cords.Deputies say the couple cut and stole those cords from nearby homes.Investigators say the couple stole the cords for their copper wiring.The stolen cords were left in place from Christmas Tree Lane festivities.