Ethan Davidson goes back-to-back at Fresno City Amateur

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a Fresno tradition that started back in 1928, and this year, some of the best amateur golfers in the state were back at Riverside Golf Course for the 94th edition of the Fresno City Amateur.

The tournament back in its traditional spot on the calendar with the final round played on Memorial Day.

Fresno state's Michael Cliff shot the round of the day with a final round 66 putting him in the clubhouse lead at -6.

The final group had two players at -7 on the 18th teebox.

Sacramento State's Ethan Davidson found the green on the par five in two while two time winner Jason Higton missed in the right greenside bunker.

Higton failed to get up and down for birdie while Davidson two putted for a closing birdie and the one shot win, the second straight year he won the Fresno City Am.

"I didn't know exactly where we were at (on 18). I heard earlier there were a couple guys at -6 and possibly one at -7 so I knew that I just had to give myself a look for eagle and luckily I was able to get it done in two and get the job done," he told Action News after the win.



Davidson becomes the first back-to-back winner since 2012.

"I feel grateful that I got it done and I didn't have to go into a playoff this year," he said.

Cliff and Amol Mahal finished in a tie for third at -6. Click here for the full standings.
