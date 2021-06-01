Ethan Davidson goes back-to-back at Fresno City Amateur

The tournament back in its traditional spot on the calendar with the final round played on Memorial Day.
Fresno state's Michael Cliff shot the round of the day with a final round 66 putting him in the clubhouse lead at -6.
The final group had two players at -7 on the 18th teebox.
Sacramento State's Ethan Davidson found the green on the par five in two while two time winner Jason Higton missed in the right greenside bunker.
Higton failed to get up and down for birdie while Davidson two putted for a closing birdie and the one shot win, the second straight year he won the Fresno City Am.
"I didn't know exactly where we were at (on 18). I heard earlier there were a couple guys at -6 and possibly one at -7 so I knew that I just had to give myself a look for eagle and luckily I was able to get it done in two and get the job done," he told Action News after the win.
Back to back champ at the 94th Fresno City Amateur, Sacramento State’s Ethan Davidson. Final round 69 gives him a score of -8 over the three days and a one shot win. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/NMyMhHadf3— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) May 31, 2021
Davidson becomes the first back-to-back winner since 2012.
"I feel grateful that I got it done and I didn't have to go into a playoff this year," he said.
Cliff and Amol Mahal finished in a tie for third at -6. Click here for the full standings.