Fresno City College hosting several events for Black History Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College will be holding events throughout February for Black History Month.

Tuesday's opening ceremony included guest speakers and a performance from the Fresno City singers.

Events will mostly take place in a virtual setting once again this year.

They will include presentations focusing on the impact of the pandemic on Black lives, health and fitness, mental health issues, and equity in education.

A Historic Black College University caravan is also scheduled to visit the campus on February 22.

This will give students the opportunity to be accepted for admission right on the spot and earn lucrative scholarships to help with tuition.

You can find the full calendar of events on the Fresno City College website.

