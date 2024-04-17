WATCH LIVE

Fresno City College students connect with potential employers at job fair

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Fresno City College had the opportunity to connect with employers on Wednesday.

A job fair took place on campus with 36 different organizations and agencies.

The event was hosted by the FCC Career and Employment Center.

Students were encouraged to bring their resumes and dress in business casual.

Dozens of employers were available to talk about job and internship opportunities.

Organizers of the event say there was a great turnout which widened opportunities for students.

