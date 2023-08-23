Fresno City College 'Ram Pathways' aim to give students a road to success

Each pathway consists of a group of related programs based on similar core classes and career paths.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College is helping make the path to graduation easier for students.

The revitalized "Ram Pathways" helps students select an area of study when registering for school.

Each pathway consists of a group of related programs based on similar core classes and career paths.

There are five pathways encompassing all of the possible majors.

The five pathways are

Arts, Communication and Language

Business

Culture, Education and Society

Health and STEM

Tech and Traders

"It's our efforts to try to get students of like mind, like interests, like passions together so that they can meet and be with each other throughout their entire process here at Fresno City College." Fresno City College Dean of Student Services Counseling Kurt Piland said.

Students can are set up with a success team for their chosen pathway that includes a counselor, financial aid and instructors related to their studies.

Students can change majors or pathways as many times as they want.

FCC student Julio Flores says he switched from the health and stem pathway to culture, education, and society.

He says the success team in each pathway made the transition from one to the other smooth.

Students are set up with a success team for their chosen pathway that includes a counselor, financial aid and instructors related to their studies.

Students can change majors or pathways as many times as they want.

FCC student Julio Flores says he switched from the health and stem pathway to culture, education, and society.

He says the success team in each pathway made the transition smooth from one to the other.

"When I made the change it was -- it wasn't too bad, because a lot of the instructors and counselors too understand, 'Ok, you're making the change to this area.'" Flores said.

The college has outreach teams who go to area high schools to help incoming students register for classes, pick their pathway and pick a major.

The outreach team also hosts "Ram Ready," which allows incoming students the opportunity to find their classrooms, learn more about the college and meet their pathway representatives.

"They really get an introduction to what the pathway is all about on campus and who they can look to to help serve them while they're here." Dir. of Outreach, Onboarding & Student Engagement Nickolas Valencia-Lucio said.

Those who don't know what they want to do can use the school's career exploration tool to help decide.

There's a brief questionnaire or an extended questionnaire to help students narrow down an area of study.

School officials say they hope students find Ram Pathways as another tool to help them reach their goals.

"It's really to try to help them from beginning all the way to the end if that's into a career or transfer into a 4-year," Piland said.

Fresno City College has details about each of the pathways online.