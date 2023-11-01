Complaint claims Fresno City Council member broke conflict of interest rules

A complaint filed against Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias claims he took part in negations he should have recused himself from due to a conflict of interest.

The Fair Political Practices Commission released that anonymous complaint to the public on Tuesday.

The complaint claims Arias accepted a ride on a private jet from Las Vegas to Fresno from the owner of Mid Valley Waste Disposal and did not report the value of that flight to city officials or the FPPC.

It also alleges the value exceeded the allowable gift limit for an elected official.

It goes on to say Mid Valley Waste had a contract extension on the council's agenda in September and Arias did not recuse himself from participating or interfering with that item despite the conflict of interest.

Arias told Action News he's had previous complaints filed against him that have been unfounded, and he believes this one will be unfounded as well.

The city declined to comment.

The Fair Political Practices Commission says they have not made any determination about the allegations and Arias has 14 days to respond.