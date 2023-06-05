Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno City Council to begin budget negotiations

Mayor Jerry Dyer and the Fresno City Council will begin negotiating the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget.

Councilmembers Miguel Arias, Nelson Esparza and Luis Chavez say they oppose several portions of the new budget.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mayor Jerry Dyer and the Fresno City Council will begin negotiating the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget.

But several city councilmembers say the mayor's proposal will need some big changes.

Councilmembers Miguel Arias, Nelson Esparza and Luis Chavez say they oppose several portions of the new budget.

A major sticking point is that the three want more money to go for road repair in South Fresno, which is where their districts are in the city.

They say it's a matter of safety for residents in walkable neighborhoods.

The three feel the mayor's proposed budget does not go far enough by setting aside money for a pothole team that will perform patches but fall short of a permanent repair.

Mayor Dyer will attend the budget hearings Monday.

He previously promoted his budget plan by touting increased funding for police and fire staffing, improving the city's appearance and maintaining low utility costs.