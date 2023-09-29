Fresno City College explains goals, showcases highlights during 'State of the College' address

Fresno City College is setting goals for the future and highlighting achievements of the past.

Despite the temporary decline in enrollment, VP of Student Services Lataria Hall says graduation rates steadily increased.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College is setting goals for the future and highlighting achievements of the past.

Friday, the educational institution hosted its annual "State of the College."

As the sun started to rise and breakfast was served, President Robert Pimentel welcomed guests to the annual "State of the College."

The presentation got underway shortly after.

President Pimentel says student success remains their biggest focus.

"How do you keep students here and how do you get them to the finish line? That's another important goal of ours," Pimentel said.

Interim Vice President of Instruction Ghada Al-Marsi says enrollment is on the rebound following several years of decline due to the pandemic.

Included in those numbers are the more than 800 students who are now enrolled at the brand new West Fresno Campus.

Many of them come directly from the campus' surrounding area.

"We wanted to serve and embed ourselves into that community so that we can belong to them," Al-Marsi said.

Despite the temporary decline in enrollment, Vice President of Student Services Lataria Hall says graduation rates steadily increased.

"I am incredibly happy to show that our college has achieved record-breaking graduation rates over the past five years, and on track to have another record-breaking graduation rate," Hall said.

Interim Vice President of Educational Services Donna Cooper says the college is taking a close look at how to address a slight decline in retention rate, success rate, and GPA for dual enrollment high school students.

"And we think that that, based on some of the research that we've started and have been looking at, is part of learning loss due to the pandemic," Cooper said.

Staff is working with high schools to address the loss.

In athletics, there's plenty to celebrate at FCC.

Last year, the men's wrestling team won the state championship and seven other sports won Valley titles.

Students and staff are ready to cheer them on again this year.

The college is continuing to grow.

Construction is underway right now on a new child development center, science building, and later this month, the grand opening will be held for the first responders building, which houses the police, fire and EMT academies.

