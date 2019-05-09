Fresno Co. deputies need help locating missing elderly man

The Sheriff's Office says Julio Gutierrez, 79, was last seen in the area of Bullard and Marks in Fresno County on April 22.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man.

The Sheriff's Office says Julio Gutierrez Garcia, 79, was last seen in the area of Bullard and Marks in Fresno County on April 22.

Garcia is described as five feet six inches, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.

Please report any information you have on Garcia's whereabouts to the Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111.
