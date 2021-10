FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The reward for information is growing in central Fresno cold case.In 2019, 53-year-old Ernesto Hernandez was found beaten to death in a central Fresno alley near Mayfair Drive, just a few steps away from his home.The reward for information leading to an arrest is now $3,500. It includes the $500 being offered by the victim's family and a $3,000 reward being offered by Valley Crime Stoppers.Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Crime Stoppers.