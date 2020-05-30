Man killed in ATV accident in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 60s died in an ATV accident in Fresno County Friday night.
A 911 caller found the man's body on Zediker just north of Olive around 8:30 p.m.
Officers believe the man was riding the ATV when he lost control and slammed into a telephone pole and was ejected onto the road and died.
This crash is still under investigation and it's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.
