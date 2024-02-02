This is how Fresno County and city residents are responding to storms

The first of two atmospheric rivers continues to impact Central California but Fresno County residents are learning from last year's winter storms.

The first of two atmospheric rivers continues to impact Central California but Fresno County residents are learning from last year's winter storms.

The first of two atmospheric rivers continues to impact Central California but Fresno County residents are learning from last year's winter storms.

The first of two atmospheric rivers continues to impact Central California but Fresno County residents are learning from last year's winter storms.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first of two atmospheric rivers continues to impact Central California.

Pat Vanaman is a homeowner in Fresno County and says she's been watching the weather closely-gathering around 20 free sandbags for her property.

Last year's storms caused her some damage. This year, she already has water up on her patio and she doesn't want it to go any further.

"I'm just being careful," Vanaman said. "All it takes is another two after right now and everything's saturated just like last year."

While sandbags are available throughout Fresno County, the city's public works department is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach with both preventative and reactionary maintenance.

"We're checking our pumps, we're making sure our drains are clear, the drainage pipes are clear, our ponding basins have capacity and are ready to go," Assistant Public Works Director, Brian Russell said.

Russell says the city is collaborating with the Flood Control District and Fresno County Office of Emergency Services to make sure everything is working correctly ahead of and throughout the next storm.

He adds that with over 1850 miles of road in Fresno, it helps if everyone does their part to prevent problems.

"People need to drive careful, leave a little early before they're in a rush to get to their destination, but if they see flooding we ask our Fresno residents to report it to FresGO," Russell said. "They can download the FresGO app or call 311 and we'll get that dispatched out right to the crews."

Public Works staff will be available 24/7 to respond to those requests for service.

In between the storms, crews will be working on filling any potholes throughout the city.

Russell adds that there will be extra crews out on the streets to help with any issues.

They have shifted paving crews to drainage detail to help with any possible flooding.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.