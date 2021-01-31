At least one killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person is dead after a crash in Fresno County.The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8 am Sunday on Auberry Road near Shady Pond Lane.A vehicle went off the roadway, and first responders have since called for a coroner.The CHP hasn't confirmed how many people died in this collision or what caused it.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.