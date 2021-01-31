At least one killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person is dead after a crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8 am Sunday on Auberry Road near Shady Pond Lane.

A vehicle went off the roadway, and first responders have since called for a coroner.

The CHP hasn't confirmed how many people died in this collision or what caused it.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two killed, one injured in shooting at house party in SE Fresno
Police searching for missing 71-year-old Sanger man with medical conditions
CHP urging safe driving as many head to snowy Fresno County mountains
Neighbors help put out fire at central Fresno apartment complex
At least one killed in crash in Merced County, CHP says
Central CA storm: Highway 168 reopens, per CHP
Heartbroken family grieves Fresno Vietnam War vet who died of COVID-19
Show More
77-year-old man hit by car in Merced, police say
23-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 99 in central Fresno
Highway 140 in Mariposa County currently closed due to rock slide
First responders head to Hanford to celebrate six-year-old's birthday
More TOP STORIES News