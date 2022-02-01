Woman killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a crash in Fresno County Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:30 pm near Clovis and Manning.

Officers say a Toyota Corolla was going west on Manning when a Honda Odyssey exited out of a vineyard onto Manning and got broadsided.

The woman in the Honda was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Officers say drugs or alcohol are not factors in the crash.
