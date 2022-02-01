FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a crash in Fresno County Monday evening.
The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:30 pm near Clovis and Manning.
Officers say a Toyota Corolla was going west on Manning when a Honda Odyssey exited out of a vineyard onto Manning and got broadsided.
The woman in the Honda was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Officers say drugs or alcohol are not factors in the crash.
Woman killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says
TOP STORIES
Show More