5 injured in major crash in Fresno County

A major crash in Fresno County has left five people injured on Saturday evening. One of the victims is in critical condition.The crash happened after 5:30 pm at S Englehart Avenue and E Parlier Avenue.Firefighters from Fresno County, Reedley, Kingsburg, Selma, and Dinuba, as well as officers from the California Highway Patrol rushed to the scene.The patient who was critically injured has been airlifted to the Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.This story is developing and will continue to be updated.