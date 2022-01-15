1 killed in multi-car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a crash involving multiple cars in Fresno County Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Shaw and Bishop when two cars were following each other closely.


Officers say a Camaro turned in front of them, leading to the crash.

The driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene.


Officers added that another crash happened at the same location Friday morning. They urge drivers to stay off the road as foggy conditions continue.
