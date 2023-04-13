Evacuation Warning issued for residents near Hwy 180 and Piedra Road

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new evacuation warning has been issued by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office for residents near the Kings River.

Water has risen near the Riverbend RV Park -- which is located northeast of Highway 180 and Piedra Road -- and residents are advised to begin preparing in case of possible evacuation orders.

Officials say the Kings River will continue to rise as snow melts and water releases are increased from the Pine Flat Dam.

