Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Fresno County ahead of expected storms

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evacuation warnings have been issued for parts of Fresno County ahead of expected winter storms.

Officials are issuing the warnings early in order to give residents plenty of time to prepare.

The areas impacted include Fresno County foothill communities and lower-elevation areas that are prone to flooding.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the evacuation warnings are impacting about 17,000 residents.

This comes as an atmospheric river is expected to hit Central California later this week.

The atmospheric river is expected to bring warmer rain to the Sierra Nevada, creating a possibility of rapid snowmelt that could lead to flooding in the foothills and Valley.

To see if your area is impacted, visit Fresno County's evacuation map.

Officials are urging the community to take as much caution as possible.

