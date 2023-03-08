Where to get sandbags in the Valley as storm approaches

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A strong storm is expected to hit the Valley this weekend, bringing a possibility of flooding and rapid snowmelt.
RELATED | Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Fresno County ahead of expected storms
Sandbags are being given out to residents in several counties across the Valley ahead of the storm.
You can find sandbags at the following locations in Fresno, Tulare, Merced, and Madera counties:
Fresno County
Sandbags are provided for free at these locations, but you will need to bring your own shovel and fill them yourself.
Address: 33148 Auberry Road
Note: This location is only open from 7:00 am - 3:00pm
Address: 12855 West "G" Street
Address: 9400 N Matus Ave
Address: 9525 E Olive Ave
Address: 9525 E Olive Ave
Tulare County
Sandbags are being provided at all Tulare County Fire Department stations during the storm.
Station 3
Address: 40404 Rd 80
Station 4
Address: 40779 Rd 128
Station 9
Address: 3939 Ave 54
Station 14
Address: 41412 S Fork Drive
Station 19
Address: 22315 Ave 152
Station 20
Address: 1551 E Success Dr, Porterville
Station 25
Address: 2082 E Foster Drive
Station 27
Address: 2082 E Foster Drive
Merced County
Sandbag locations will remain open 24/7 in Merced County during the storm.
Make sure to bring your own shovel to fill bags with.
Address: 11284 Ballico Avenue
Address: 9255 Cressey Avenue
Address: 16056 Acacia Street
Address: 8047 W. Dairy Lane
Address: 10537 S. Highway 59
Address: 3360 N. McKee Road
Address: 961 Gurr Road and Highway 140
Address: 2165 W. Wardrobe Avenue (Thorton Road entrance)
Address: 9234 E. Broadway
Address: 29190 Centinella Road
Address: 15974 Lewis Street
Address: 2738 Lander Avenue
Address: First Street and Atwater Boulevard
1817 General Avenue
Address: Carnation Road and East Avenue
Address: 1015 F Street
Madera County
Sand:
Sand is available on the east side of the lot at E & 14th St.
Sandbags:
1030 S. Gateway Drive