Where to get sandbags in the Valley as storm approaches

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A strong storm is expected to hit the Valley this weekend, bringing a possibility of flooding and rapid snowmelt.

RELATED | Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Fresno County ahead of expected storms

Sandbags are being given out to residents in several counties across the Valley ahead of the storm.

You can find sandbags at the following locations in Fresno, Tulare, Merced, and Madera counties:

Fresno County

Sandbags are provided for free at these locations, but you will need to bring your own shovel and fill them yourself.

Auberry

Address: 33148 Auberry Road

Note: This location is only open from 7:00 am - 3:00pm

Biola

Address: 12855 West "G" Street

Fresno/Clovis

Address: 9400 N Matus Ave

Sanger

Address: 9525 E Olive Ave

Caruthers

Address: 9525 E Olive Ave

Tulare County

Sandbags are being provided at all Tulare County Fire Department stations during the storm.

Dinuba

Station 3

Address: 40404 Rd 80

Cutler/Orosi

Station 4

Address: 40779 Rd 128

Alpaugh

Station 9

Address: 3939 Ave 54

Three Rivers

Station 14

Address: 41412 S Fork Drive

West Olive

Station 19

Address: 22315 Ave 152

Doyle Colony

Station 20

Address: 1551 E Success Dr, Porterville

Tulare

Station 25

Address: 2082 E Foster Drive

Pixley

Station 27

Address: 2082 E Foster Drive

Merced County

Sandbag locations will remain open 24/7 in Merced County during the storm.

Make sure to bring your own shovel to fill bags with.

Ballico Fire Station

Address: 11284 Ballico Avenue

Cressey Fire Station

Address: 9255 Cressey Avenue

Delhi Fire Station

Address: 16056 Acacia Street

Dos Palos Fire Station

Address: 8047 W. Dairy Lane

El Nido Fire Station

Address: 10537 S. Highway 59

McKee Fire Station

Address: 3360 N. McKee Road

McSwain Fire Station

Address: 961 Gurr Road and Highway 140

Merced County Public Works

Address: 2165 W. Wardrobe Avenue (Thorton Road entrance)

Planada Fire Station

Address: 9234 E. Broadway

Santa Nella Fire Station

Address: 29190 Centinella Road

Snelling Fire Station

Address: 15974 Lewis Street

Stevinson Fire Station

Address: 2738 Lander Avenue

Atwater

Address: First Street and Atwater Boulevard

Dos Palos

1817 General Avenue

Gustine

Address: Carnation Road and East Avenue

Los Banos

Address: 1015 F Street

Madera County

Sand:

Sand is available on the east side of the lot at E & 14th St.

Sandbags:

1030 S. Gateway Drive