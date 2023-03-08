  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
flooding

Where to get sandbags in the Valley as storm approaches

KFSN logo
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 12:31AM

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A strong storm is expected to hit the Valley this weekend, bringing a possibility of flooding and rapid snowmelt.

RELATED | Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Fresno County ahead of expected storms

Sandbags are being given out to residents in several counties across the Valley ahead of the storm.

You can find sandbags at the following locations in Fresno, Tulare, Merced, and Madera counties:

Fresno County

Sandbags are provided for free at these locations, but you will need to bring your own shovel and fill them yourself.

  • Auberry

    • Address: 33148 Auberry Road

    Note: This location is only open from 7:00 am - 3:00pm

  • Biola

    • Address: 12855 West "G" Street

  • Fresno/Clovis

    • Address: 9400 N Matus Ave

  • Sanger

    • Address: 9525 E Olive Ave

  • Caruthers

    • Address: 9525 E Olive Ave

    Tulare County

    Sandbags are being provided at all Tulare County Fire Department stations during the storm.

  • Dinuba

    • Station 3

    Address: 40404 Rd 80

  • Cutler/Orosi

    • Station 4

    Address: 40779 Rd 128

  • Alpaugh

    • Station 9

    Address: 3939 Ave 54

  • Three Rivers

    • Station 14

    Address: 41412 S Fork Drive

  • West Olive

    • Station 19

    Address: 22315 Ave 152

  • Doyle Colony

    • Station 20

    Address: 1551 E Success Dr, Porterville

  • Tulare

    • Station 25

    Address: 2082 E Foster Drive

  • Pixley

    • Station 27

    Address: 2082 E Foster Drive

    Merced County

    Sandbag locations will remain open 24/7 in Merced County during the storm.

    Make sure to bring your own shovel to fill bags with.

  • Ballico Fire Station

    • Address: 11284 Ballico Avenue

  • Cressey Fire Station

    • Address: 9255 Cressey Avenue

  • Delhi Fire Station

    • Address: 16056 Acacia Street

  • Dos Palos Fire Station

    • Address: 8047 W. Dairy Lane

  • El Nido Fire Station

    • Address: 10537 S. Highway 59

  • McKee Fire Station

    • Address: 3360 N. McKee Road

  • McSwain Fire Station

    • Address: 961 Gurr Road and Highway 140

  • Merced County Public Works

    • Address: 2165 W. Wardrobe Avenue (Thorton Road entrance)

  • Planada Fire Station

    • Address: 9234 E. Broadway

  • Santa Nella Fire Station

    • Address: 29190 Centinella Road

  • Snelling Fire Station

    • Address: 15974 Lewis Street

  • Stevinson Fire Station

    • Address: 2738 Lander Avenue

  • Atwater

    • Address: First Street and Atwater Boulevard

  • Dos Palos

    • 1817 General Avenue

  • Gustine

    • Address: Carnation Road and East Avenue

  • Los Banos

    • Address: 1015 F Street

    Madera County

    Sand:

    Sand is available on the east side of the lot at E & 14th St.

    Sandbags:

    1030 S. Gateway Drive

    Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    Watch Live
    ON NOW