At least 1 killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County.

It happened just after 11 am on Dinuba Avenue and West Avenue, east of Raisin City.

Officers have not said what led up to the crash.

One person was confirmed dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.