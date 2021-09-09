fire

Fresno County outbuilding consumed by flames, downed power lines challenge crews

It forced crews to battle the fire from a distance until PG&E could cut the power.
EMBED <>More Videos

Flames consume Fresno County outbuilding, downed power lines pose challenge to fire crews

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what caused a late-night fire in Fresno County.

Crews were initially called to a vegetation fire before 10:30 pm on Belmont and De Wolf Avenues.

When they arrived, they found an outbuilding engulfed in flames.

The firefighters faced several challenges while taking on the blaze, such as downed power lines near fences. It forced crews to battle the fire from a distance until PG&E could cut the power.

"We were trying to log water on it from a distance due to the power issue. We also had a propane tank. It was going off and generating a lot of heat. So, firewood and other debris down the fence line generating some heat," said Fresno County Fire Batt. Chief Jeremiah Wittwer.

No one was hurt, and no other property in the area was damaged.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countybuilding firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Spirit Airlines jet engine ablaze after bird flies into it in NJ
Firefighters put out small fire at Fresno restaurant
Family identifies 5 killed in Merced County house fire
Massive fire fueled by burning pallets erupts at SoCal facility
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News