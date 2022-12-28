First flu-related death under the age of 65 reported in Fresno County this year

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first flu death in a person under 65 in Fresno County this season.

No additional details on the person were given.

Officials remind everyone 6 months and older to get their annual flu shot to protect themselves.

"Influenza can cause serious symptoms, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions, older adults, and young children," says Fresno County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Trinidad Solis. "This tragic and untimely death serves as a reminder that we all must take preventative actions by getting vaccinated to protect ourselves and our loved ones."

Since the beginning of October, there have been 678 flu-related deaths between the ages of 18 and 64 years old in the U.S.

Flu vaccine locations can be found here.