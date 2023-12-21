WATCH LIVE

4 flu-related deaths reported in Fresno County, officials say

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is still offering vaccines for this flu season.

Thursday, December 21, 2023 10:54PM
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are stressing the importance of vaccines after four flu-related deaths in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health says the first death was an elderly person who caught the flu.

Since then, three more deaths related to the flu have been reported in the county.

The department says it suspects a fifth death is also flu-related, but they are still working to confirm that.

Officials are now encouraging everyone who is six months and older to get their flu vaccinations.

Those who have any respiratory symptoms are urged to stay at home and test for the flu and COVID-19.

The health department is still offering vaccines for this flu season.

For more information on getting a vaccine, call (559) 600-3550 or click here.

