Fresno County first in state to adopt suicide prevention strategic plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month.
Local government leaders and community organizations are boosting awareness about suicide prevention in Fresno County.
"In our county, we really have done a lot of work over the last several years to develop a suicide prevention plan that's what we are focusing on," said Dewan Utacht, director of the Department of Behavioral Health.
Fresno County is the first county in the state to adopt a strategic plan and risk assessment tool to address suicide prevention.
If you're thinking about suicide, or if you are worried about someone you know, there is free, confidential help available anytime. Visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or call 800-273-TALK (8255).
