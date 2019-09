Fresno County first in state to adopt suicide prevention strategic plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month.Local government leaders and community organizations are boosting awareness about suicide prevention in Fresno County."In our county, we really have done a lot of work over the last several years to develop a suicide prevention plan that's what we are focusing on," said Dewan Utacht, director of the Department of Behavioral Health.Fresno County is the first county in the state to adopt a strategic plan and risk assessment tool to address suicide prevention.For more information click here