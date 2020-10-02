Fresno County offering free flu shots at drive-thru clinic on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Public Health Department is offering another chance for Valley residents to get their flu shots this year.
A free vaccination clinic will take place this Saturday from 8 to 11 am at the Westside Church of God in southwest Fresno.
Doctors recommend the flu shot for everyone six months of age and older, including pregnant women.
You can find more details on Fresno County's website.
