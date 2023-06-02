Murder charge filed against suspect in deadly hit-and-run near Clovis

A bicyclist has died after a hit-and-run crash involving a suspected drunk driver near Clovis on Wednesday night.

If convicted of the charges and allegations, Petty faces a sentence of up to four years plus a term of 15 years to life in prison.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A murder charge has been filed against the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash near Clovis.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has filed for one count of murder against Jonathan Petty.

It was just before 7 pm Wednesday when 33-year-old Peter Binz of Clovis was riding his bicycle westbound along Herndon Avenue, just east of Clovis.

Investigators say Petty was driving in the same direction and was under the influence when he hit Binz, just west of Langley Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says Petty took off from the crash site. Petty was taken into custody at a home on North Locan near Paul, about a mile and a half away from where Binz was killed.

Court records show Petty has a previous DUI conviction in August of 2022.

He pleaded no contest to driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08% or more.

He was ordered to attend an alcohol program and was sentenced to three years probation.

He is scheduled to be in court on June 5, 2023.

