DUI suspect arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Clovis

The driver was arrested at his nearby home after someone else called 911 to report the crash.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist has died after a hit-and-run crash involving a suspected drunk driver near Clovis on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7 pm near Herndon and Locan avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a 36-year-old man driving a truck hit the bicyclist from behind.

After the crash, officials say the driver went home without pulling over to help the bicyclist or calling 911.

The driver was later arrested at his nearby home after someone else called law enforcement to report the crash.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges including hit-and-run, DUI, and vehicular manslaughter.

