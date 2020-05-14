FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned a correctional officer at the Fresno County jail has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office and the county public health department said they will begin contact tracing other jail staff members. They will also isolate inmates who were in contact with the officer.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Correctional officer at Fresno Co. jail tests positive for COVID-19
