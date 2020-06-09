Downtown Fresno building evacuated after gas leak at construction site

Fresno County Jail evacuation view from Fresno st @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/IoIgQ2Qsk7 — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) June 9, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters responded to a gas leak near the Fresno County Jail expansion construction site in downtown Fresno.Officials say the Crocker Building on F Street, which houses the Fresno County Public Defender's Office and is west of the construction site, was briefly evacuated. Authorities have cleared the area for people to return to the building.PG&E crews were able to stop the leak that was caused after an excavator hit a gas line.Officials say no inmates needed to be evacuated from the Fresno County Jail, which is east of the construction site.