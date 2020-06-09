Downtown Fresno building evacuated after gas leak at construction site

Officials say the Crocker Building on F Street, which houses the Fresno County Public Defender's Office and is west of the construction site, was briefly evacuated. Authorities have cleared the area for people to return to the building.
Fresno County Jail evacuation view from Fresno st @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/IoIgQ2Qsk7— Sam Photog (@Sagl123) June 9, 2020
PG&E crews were able to stop the leak that was caused after an excavator hit a gas line.
Officials say no inmates needed to be evacuated from the Fresno County Jail, which is east of the construction site.
