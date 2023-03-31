  • Full Story
Detectives investigating death of Fresno County Jail inmate

Friday, March 31, 2023 12:27AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate in the County Jail.

Officials say 44-year-old Justyn Labutsky died from injuries following an altercation with other inmates on March 7.

Labutsky was booked into the Fresno County Jail on March 6 for a charge of indecent exposure. He also had an outstanding warrant for battery against an elderly person.

Labutsky's death was ruled as a homicide and no arrests have been made.

