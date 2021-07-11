Fresno County non-profit awards $21,000 in scholarships to Latino students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County League of Mexican American Women is taking action to support higher education.The organization recently awarded scholarships to nearly two dozen deserving students in the Valley.The non-profit organization has been providing scholarships for decades to help lift up Latinos looking to further their education.Some of the students are the first in their families to graduate.The scholarship committee was able to offer $21,000 to the students."We saw that it is a big financial need and we were able to award 22 scholarships in total. With the pandemic, we did have to change our fundraising efforts. We did an online event instead of in-person and even then that was a little bit challenging. But we were able to raise the miniumum amount of scholarship money needed to give at least ten," said Fresno County League of Mexican American Women Scholarship Co-Chair Graciela Deniz.For more than 40 years, the League of Mexican American Women has awarded more than $489,000 in scholarships.