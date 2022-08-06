3 more people test positive for monkeypox in Fresno County, cases now up to 7

Officials hope to have a mass vaccination event up and running the week of August 22nd.

So far, just 430 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been allocated to Fresno County, but health officials say they've already asked for more.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County now has seven confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Health department officials on Friday confirmed three more people had tested positive for the virus.

The update comes just one day after President Biden declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency.

Supply is expected to be limited, and in the meantime, the focus is on symptoms and stopping the spread.

"A rash is never normal and if it's new for you, then please go get it checked out," says Fresno County's interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

Currently, a doctor must confirm suspected cases through testing, where patients will be swabbed.

Experts say some people will experience mild symptoms, but most times the lesions from the virus are painful and takes about 2-3 weeks to clear up.

"Usually what happens is that the lesions will actually dry up and then scab and fall off, and once the scabs fall off, then the person is no longer considered contagious," says Dr. Vohra.

But right now, vaccines are limited.

"The eligibility for the vaccine for monkeypox is currently limited to those who are close contacts of patients that actually have monkeypox or otherwise thought to be higher risk due to their occupation," says Dr. Vohra.

And when it comes to dosage, people can expect a lengthy process, as the JYNNEOS vaccine consists of two injections, four weeks apar. The immune response is expected to take effect 14 days after the second dose.

So far, 160 doses have been distributed in Fresno County.

Health officials say they're planning to hold multiple vaccine clinics in addition to using the My Turn App to schedule appointments, which will be available starting August 15th.