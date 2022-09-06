1st case of monkeypox confirmed in Merced County, health officials say

Officials say the person who tested positive is doing well and recovering at home in isolation.

Monkeypox can show up with specific skin lesions. Here are five things to know about contracting monkeypox.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Merced County.

Experts say some people will experience mild symptoms, but most times the lesions from the virus are painful and take about 2-3 weeks to clear up.

You are urged by health officials to practice good hygiene and avoid contact with those who have monkeypox symptoms.

In the Central Valley, Fresno County has the most confirmed cases with 22.