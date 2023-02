A teenage girl remains in critical condition after being shot in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage girl remains in critical condition after being shot in Fresno County.

It happened just after 8 Saturday night in Orange Cove.

At some point, a gun was fired and the teen was hit.

Officials say no arrests have been made.