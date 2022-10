How to find pumpkin patches throughout Fresno County

October is here, and you may be thinking about when and where to pick up a few pumpkins. Visit Fresno County has made it easy with a full list of locations and times.

Each one has a unique experience whether you're looking for that perfect photo-op, carnival rides or fair food.

It's also easy to find the one nearest you, with locations in Sanger, Oakhurst, Reedley and Clovis.