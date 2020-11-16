Coronavirus

Fresno, Kings, Merced counties pushed back to Purple tier as COVID-19 cases rise

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As California sees a surge in coronavirus cases, Fresno, Kings and Merced counties are part of the 40 counties pushed back to a more restrictive tier in Gov. Gavin Newsom's reopening system.

Fresno, Kings and Merced counties are now in the most restrictive Purple tier after all three counties continuously reported an increase COVID-19 spread.

In Fresno County, hospitalizations have also increased over the last week. Hospitalizations were also starting to creep up again in Community Medical Center hospitals around the Valley, officials said last week.

So what does this mean for the three newly Purple counties?

Restaurants, churches, gyms and museums will have to discontinue indoor services within the next 24 hours. Malls and retail stores will have to decrease their customer capacity from 50% to 25%.

It's unclear how or if the three counties will go about forcing the teeter-tottering changes.

In Fresno, the city said they'll send code enforcement if they receive a citizen complaint about a business. Unless violations are egregious or violators are repeaters, they'll issue warnings.



As for schools, campuses that have reopened to students already do not have to reclose.

A Clovis Unified spokesperson told Action News, many districts had planned for this. CUSD partly opened all of their schools on Monday morning so that their plans for complete in-person school scheduled to start up in January could go forward.

Gov. Newsom issued new guidelines for how counties will be moved between tiers on Monday afternoon, adding if needed, the state will use an "emergency brake" to move counties across multiple tiers.

