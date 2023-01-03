Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims retires, John Zanoni sworn-in as successor

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County's first female sheriff signed off for the final time Monday.

Margaret Mims, who served 16 years as Fresno County sheriff, shared some emotional words during her last logoff.

"I've had the honor and privilege to have served with outstanding individuals. Past and present. I remind you all to be worthy of the public trust. God bless you all and keep you safe. I'll be 10-7," Mims said.

Mims started her 42-year law enforcement career in 1980 with the Kerman Police Department.

She joined the ranks of the Fresno County Sheriffs Office, where she became the first female K-9 handler.

During her groundbreaking career in law enforcement, Mims went on to become the first woman to attain ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant sheriff, and then sheriff.

Mims says she is now looking forward to spending more time with family.

Sheriff John Zanoni took the formal oath of office on December 22nd.

A public ceremony will take place Tuesday at 11:30 am in the ballroom of the County Plaza in Downtown Fresno.