Fresno County deputies honored for saving 8-year-old boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The crew behind a boy's remarkable story of survival is now being honored for its actions.It's been named the Air Crew of the Year.Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's Air Support Unit were recognized in New Orleans for an act of heroism nearly two years ago.In September of 2019, the crew received a report of an eight-year-old boy drowning in the Kings River.Aiden Martin's life was saved that day thanks to the deputies' efforts.Fast-forward nearly two years later and those deputies were surprised by young Aiden, while receiving their award for saving the boy's life.The sheriff's office says the now 10-year-old is back in school and enjoying his sports activities thanks to their team taking life-saving measures.