child rescue

Fresno County deputies honored for saving 8-year-old boy

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County deputies honored for saving 8-year-old boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The crew behind a boy's remarkable story of survival is now being honored for its actions.

It's been named the Air Crew of the Year.

Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's Air Support Unit were recognized in New Orleans for an act of heroism nearly two years ago.

In September of 2019, the crew received a report of an eight-year-old boy drowning in the Kings River.

Aiden Martin's life was saved that day thanks to the deputies' efforts.

Fast-forward nearly two years later and those deputies were surprised by young Aiden, while receiving their award for saving the boy's life.

The sheriff's office says the now 10-year-old is back in school and enjoying his sports activities thanks to their team taking life-saving measures.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countyfresno county sheriff departmentchild rescue
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD RESCUE
Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy
14-month-old boy falls down manhole at NJ playground, mother saves him
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
Man arrested in foiled kidnapping attempt attacks cop: police
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News