15-year-old arrested after leading Fresno County deputies on chase

Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old after he led deputies on a high-speed chase through central Fresno on Monday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old after he led deputies on a high-speed chase through central Fresno on Monday night.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the teen driver was stopped at Fresno Street and McKinley Avenues around 11:00 pm because their car had a broken brake light and damage to the body.

The driver sped away at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour, leading deputies on a chase for a short while. A Fresno County Sheriff's Office helicopter joined the chase and tracked the car's route from above.

The driver finally came to a stop at Fresno Street and Shields Avenue.

Deputies say they found a large amount of cash in the car and that the driver told them he sells marijuana.
