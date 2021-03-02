FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old after he led deputies on a high-speed chase through central Fresno on Monday night.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the teen driver was stopped at Fresno Street and McKinley Avenues around 11:00 pm because their car had a broken brake light and damage to the body.
The driver sped away at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour, leading deputies on a chase for a short while. A Fresno County Sheriff's Office helicopter joined the chase and tracked the car's route from above.
The driver finally came to a stop at Fresno Street and Shields Avenue.
Deputies say they found a large amount of cash in the car and that the driver told them he sells marijuana.
15-year-old arrested after leading Fresno County deputies on chase
