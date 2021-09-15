Fresno County man accused of several sex crimes arrested for distributing child pornography

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County man accused of several sex crimes was arrested once again by deputies detectives for possessing and distributing child pornography.Detectives with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 34-year-old Anthony Escobedo at his home on Lincoln Avenue in San Joaquin on Tuesday.Sheriff's officials say Escobedo was sharing videos showing child sex abuse on social media.Investigators also served a warrant to seize and search his electronics.Detectives say they've received several reports of Escobedo committing multiple sex crimes within the county, including forcible rape and indecent exposure to a child.Escobedo has lived in Fresno, Clovis, Kingsburg and San Joaquin. Investigators believe that there may be more victims.The 34-year-old was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges but has been released on bail.Deputies are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 559-498-7867.