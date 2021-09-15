arrest

Fresno County man accused of several sex crimes arrested for distributing child pornography

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County man accused of several sex crimes arrested for distributing child pornography

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County man accused of several sex crimes was arrested once again by deputies detectives for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Detectives with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 34-year-old Anthony Escobedo at his home on Lincoln Avenue in San Joaquin on Tuesday.

Sheriff's officials say Escobedo was sharing videos showing child sex abuse on social media.

Investigators also served a warrant to seize and search his electronics.

Detectives say they've received several reports of Escobedo committing multiple sex crimes within the county, including forcible rape and indecent exposure to a child.

Escobedo has lived in Fresno, Clovis, Kingsburg and San Joaquin. Investigators believe that there may be more victims.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges but has been released on bail.

Deputies are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 559-498-7867.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san joaquinfresno countyarrestmolestationchild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Visalia Marriott Hotel worker accused of embezzlement
George Floyd recommended for pardon by Texas parole board
Police: 19-year-old dies after being stabbed by brother in Madera
4th suspect arrested in connection to Visalia homicide
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News