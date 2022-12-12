Man shot near high school in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fresno County just a block from Justin Garza High School.
It happened at Hayes and Ashlan after 1 Monday morning.
Deputies say a man riding his bike was approached by a group of people.
There was an argument over gang information, and the victim was hit twice in the lower body.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.
Deputies have not said if the victim knew the people in the car.
A suspect description has not been released.