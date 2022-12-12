Man shot near high school in Fresno County, deputies say

There was an argument over gang information, and the victim was hit twice in the lower body.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fresno County just a block from Justin Garza High School.

It happened at Hayes and Ashlan after 1 Monday morning.

Deputies say a man riding his bike was approached by a group of people.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Deputies have not said if the victim knew the people in the car.

A suspect description has not been released.