Fresno Superior Court in downtown Fresno closes after water line ruptures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Main Courthouse for the Fresno Superior Court in downtown Fresno has been closed after a water line ruptured on Monday morning.Water to the courthouse on Van Ness Avenue has been cut off while emergency crews work to repair the broken pipeline.All operations at the courthouse will be halted at 12 p.m. until Tuesday morning. Officials say the court proceedings that were scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled.The cause of the rupture has not been determined.