Fresno police identify arson suspect accused of setting fire that killed 2 young children

#BREAKING @FresnoPolice have announced the arrest of Filimon "Robert" Hurtado, 29, for the arson fire that left an 18-month-old and 5-month-old dead and their mother severely injured. Investigators say the suspect admitted he "wanted to kill everyone in the home." @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/5YDf3moJ1a — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) May 4, 2022

#NEW @FresnoPolice say the suspect Hurtado started the fire with gasoline inside the home. @ABC30 — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) May 4, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the 29-year-old man accused of intentionally setting fire to a west central Fresno home, killing two young children and injuring their mother.Fresno police said Filimon "Robert" Hurtado caused the fire that killed his 18-month-old niece, Cataleya Hurtado, and his 5-month-old nephew, Calyx Hurtado.The fire happened early Tuesday morning at a home on Robinson at Marty Avenue.Hurtado admitted to setting the fire because "he wanted to kill everyone in the home," investigators said in a news release Wednesday. A motive has not been determined.Fresno police say Hurtado started the fire with gasoline inside the home.The children's 32-year-old mother remains in the hospital with severe injuries. Her name has not been released.Investigators say the mother of those children was able to escape the home and alert neighbors to call 911."When she was able to make it outside the house, she was able to run across the street to the neighbor's house, where they assisted her with putting her out of fire," said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis said it was the first day on the job for two of her firefighters."They were the first in to find these victims, so there's a double layer of tragedy here," Chief Donis said.Fresno Fire will work to determine the cause and origin of the fire alongside Fresno Police."Our hearts are broken this morning but in order to provide justice for this family, we're going to do the best job possible to investigate this thoroughly," said Chief Balderrama.Police say Hurtado does not have a prior criminal history. He is still in the hospital, recovering from burn injuries. Once released, he'll be booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder and arson charges.