Man dies after being punched by nephew at Fresno apartment complex, police say

28-year-old Keith Walker Jr. admitted to police that he punched his uncle during a heated argument.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 6:26PM
Man dies after being punched by nephew at Fresno apartment complex: PD
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after Fresno police say he was found unconscious after being punched by his nephew.

It happened just before 2:30 am Tuesday at the Village at Shaw Apartments near Fresno State.

Police found 64-year-old Vincent Duray Brewer unconscious in the courtyard.

Brewer was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities learned that Brewer was in an argument with his nephew, 28-year-old Keith Walker Jr.

Walker Jr. admitted to police that he punched his uncle during a heated argument.

He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail for involuntary manslaughter.

An autopsy will be done to determine exactly what caused Brewer's death.

