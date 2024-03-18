Fresno County guaranteed income applications now open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Applications are open for the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, Advancing Fresno County Guaranteed Income Program.

150 eligible families have the opportunity to get $500 a month for a year.

Fresno EOC Navigation Center Manager Mai Chang says helping families who apply is critical because they may lack access to the Internet or have a language barrier.

"We currently have staff at our LCC location who need in-person assistance, and we also have staff placed at the Huron location for in-person assistance," said Chang.

Huron is one of two communities selected for the new guaranteed income program. The other is the '93706' zip code in Southwest Fresno.

"In the city of Fresno, 93706 is considered one of the most impoverished areas, not only in the city but in the state and nation. So, I think having that money available to 93706, who for years has been denied resources for the community, I think is very critical," said Shawn Riggins with Fresno EOC.

To be eligible in Huron, you must make $35,000 or less annually, and in the 93706 zip code in southwest Fresno, you must earn $30,000 or less.

You also have to be over 18 and pregnant or have at least one child five years old or younger.

Fresno State's Center for Community Voices partners in the program, and professor Matthew Jendian says they will select 75 families that apply from each zip code at random to participate.

"We will also be reaching out to those participants quarterly over the coming year to evaluate their experience in the program," said Matthew Jendian with the Center for Community Voices.

Jendian says this program is like a story, and he's excited to see how it unfolds.

"And what that story is could influence the next iteration of what a guaranteed income program in Fresno County would look like," said Jendian.

Applications are open until May 15th. For two months, Fresno EOC staff will be available to help with applications in Huron and Southwest Fresno Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

You can also apply online.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.