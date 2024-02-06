Applications open for Fresno EOC's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Applications are now open for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The program is offered through the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission.

It provides financial assistance to help offset home energy costs for eligible families.

Team members spent the day on Monday in Sanger at the Blossom Trail Commons helping people fill out forms.

Another event is scheduled for February 26th at the Oak Grove Commons in Parlier.

You can also apply on the Fresno EOC's website.