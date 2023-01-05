Suspect who fired shot that went through apartment wall, killing man, identified

A man has died after he was shot inside of his apartment on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been identified after a stray bullet from a neighboring apartment unit killed a man.

Fresno Police say the suspect, 42-year-old Kevin King, fired a single round that went through a wall and struck 51-year-old Victor Becerra.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Blythe Avenue and Austin Way.

Becerra was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives are now asking for the public's help in finding King. He is currently wanted for voluntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and a felon possessing a firearm.

Anyone with information on his location is to call Fresno Police detectives at (559) 621-2448. Call Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867) to do so anonymously.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.