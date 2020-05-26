Firefighters rescue 2 cats as flames burn garage in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters saved two pets while battling a garage fire in southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.Crews responded to the house on Miami and Grant Avenues, near Belmont and Sunnyside.Fire alarms and smoke woke up the homeowners around midnight and they discovered flames coming from their garage.Firefighters gained control of the blaze and stopped the flames from spreading to the house."Both of the residents made it out, but there were two cats that were inside... firefighters rescued two cats. One cat was just fine, the other cat was having problems breathing, and our crews initiated first aid resuscitating measures for the cat," said Fire Battalion Chief Sean Johnson.Firefighters say both cats are expected to be OK.The residents were taken to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say it may have been an electrical issue.