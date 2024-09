Fire damages four garages in East Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire responded to a garage fire in East Central Fresno around 2:30 pm on Sunday.

The flames sparked at Clay and Peach avenues.

Crews found a row of garages on fire, four were damaged.

No cars were destroyed.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.